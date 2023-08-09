GSP vehicle pursuit ends with crash, shots fired in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vehicle pursuit by state troopers Wednesday morning in DeKalb County ended with a crash and gunfire.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says at 9:17 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee on McAffee Road near Columbia Drive. A pursuit ensued that ultimately ended with a crash involving the Grand Cherokee and a GSP cruiser with shots fired.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

