GSP vehicle pursuit ends with crash, shots fired in DeKalb County

(Live 5/File)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vehicle pursuit by state troopers Wednesday morning in DeKalb County ended with a crash and gunfire.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety says at 9:17 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee on McAffee Road near Columbia Drive. A pursuit ensued that ultimately ended with a crash involving the Grand Cherokee and a GSP cruiser with shots fired.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

