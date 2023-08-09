Back to School
Investigation underway after man found shot to death at Atlanta cemetery

Police are investigating the death of Charles Johnson, 22. The photo on the right is from the...
Police are investigating the death of Charles Johnson, 22. The photo on the right is from the day he was last seen.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a homicide that happened two weeks ago.

On July 26, officers found 22-year-old Charles Johnson dead at a cemetery near Mount Zion Methodist Church off Metropolitan Parkway SW. He had been shot to death, but the circumstances around the shooting aren’t known, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip here or text the tip to CRIMES (274637).

