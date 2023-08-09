Investigation underway after man found shot to death at Atlanta cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a homicide that happened two weeks ago.

On July 26, officers found 22-year-old Charles Johnson dead at a cemetery near Mount Zion Methodist Church off Metropolitan Parkway SW. He had been shot to death, but the circumstances around the shooting aren’t known, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip here or text the tip to CRIMES (274637).

