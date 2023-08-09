Back to School
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit

Following his exit from “Claim to Fame,” Hugo Wentzel gave an update on his famous grandparents.
Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter says the nation’s 39th chief executive is “really sick.”

Following his exit from the ABC reality competition show, “Claim to Fame,” Hugo Wentzel gave Entertainment Weekly an update on Carter’s health.

“He’s pretty sick,” Wentzel, the son of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s daughter, Amy, said. “He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He’s a genius. He’s super smart. I love him. He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older.”

Carter, at age 98 and the nation’s oldest living ex-president in history, entered hospice care in February 2023. The Carter Center announced in May former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia. The Carters are also the nation’s longest-married presidential couple, having marked their 77th anniversary back in July.

“She’s an amazing woman,” Wentzel told EW.com. “She’s put in so much work in her life. She’s done things for mental health. I want everyone to know how incredibly important and beautiful she is as a person and a grandma. Yeah, she does have dementia and when I see her, she does forget what’s going on sometimes, but when she remembers it’s amazing. I love her.”

“Claim to Fame” is a show in which relatives of celebrities compete for a $100,000 prize, but they must conceal their identity and lineage during the competition.

Wentzel was forced to leave the show on the August 7 episode.

