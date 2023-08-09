Man wanted for child sex trafficking, Georgia Attorney General’s Office says
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man is wanted for his alleged involvement in child sex trafficking, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
A warrant for Terry Florence is active in DeKalb County for “trafficking a person for sexual servitude,” the attorney general’s office said.
Anyone with information on Florence’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
