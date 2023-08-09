Back to School
Man wanted for child sex trafficking, Georgia Attorney General’s Office says

A warrant for Terry Florence is active in DeKalb County for “trafficking a person for sexual servitude,” the attorney general’s office said.(Georgia Attorney General's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man is wanted for his alleged involvement in child sex trafficking, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

A warrant for Terry Florence is active in DeKalb County for “trafficking a person for sexual servitude,” the attorney general’s office said.

Anyone with information on Florence’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

