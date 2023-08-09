QB competition going strong on the flats

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Tech continues fall camp on the flats. The Yellow Jackets get to kick off their 2023 campaign ahead of most schools. They start their season on a Friday night, September 1st against Louisville. The two ACC foes face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30PM.

There are a ton of competitions going on during camp but none are bigger than the quarterback competition.

There’s a three-way QB battle going on at Tech. It’s between Texas A&M transfer Haynes King, Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson.

Pyron started in two games for Georgia Tech last season. He did it as a true freshman.

Gibson made three starts in 2022, including a Top 15 upset at North Carolina.

King made some starts during his time in College Station, TX. The dual threat quarterback was named the started in 2021 and 2022 but couldn’t keep the job.

Yellow Jackets senior tight end Dylan Leonard has caught passes from the trio. He has no idea who’ll win the competition since it’s so close, “It really is a battle by the skin of your teeth. It’s going to be interesting to see who wins that position.”

When asked to compare the quarterbacks, Leonard says that’s tough, “They’re both emotional players, very scrappy players, both players that just love the game of football. They can get out of the pocket and run. To me, they’re very similar quarterbacks in how they play.”

Tech will hold its first scrimmage of the season Saturday, August 12th from Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.