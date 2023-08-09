Shots fired at parking garage close to Grady Hospital, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a series of shots fired near a parking garage close to Grady Hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Nobody has been shot or injured and there is not an active shooter, APD confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Police said that around 1:17 p.m., officials arrived at the parking garage after reports of shots fired. They found a man believed to be involved in the shooting and several vehicles damaged by gunfire. Police believe multiple people who know each other are involved, and officers are canvassing the area to find the others, APD said on social media.

Shots were fired, but no persons were hit. APD is still on scene investigating. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 9, 2023

Georgia State University is warning its students to stay away from the area.

GSU Alert: Atlanta Police Activity at Grady Hospital (Shot Fired) stay clear of the area until further notice. — Georgia State University (@GeorgiaStateU) August 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as this story updates.

