Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Shots fired at parking garage close to Grady Hospital, police say

Police are investigating a series of shots fired near a parking garage that is near Grady...
Police are investigating a series of shots fired near a parking garage that is near Grady Hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a series of shots fired near a parking garage close to Grady Hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Nobody has been shot or injured and there is not an active shooter, APD confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Police said that around 1:17 p.m., officials arrived at the parking garage after reports of shots fired. They found a man believed to be involved in the shooting and several vehicles damaged by gunfire. Police believe multiple people who know each other are involved, and officers are canvassing the area to find the others, APD said on social media.

Georgia State University is warning its students to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First as this story updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
Keegan Phillips was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.
2 men charged in connection to murder in Rabun County after manhunt, GBI says
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family of 19-year-old woman who died in Atlanta jail wants answers
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms

Latest News

Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
Montgomery police lights
GBI: Ohio man charged for trafficking teen in Atlanta
The moment of a confrontation between an alleged shoplifter and a police officer.
APD: Shoplifter suspect gets busted after returning to same Target to steal another TV
GSP vehicle pursuit ends with crash, shots fired in DeKalb County