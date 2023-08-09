Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5 in Georgia win $10K in Tuesday’s massive $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even though no one won the top prize in Georgia, five lucky players won $10,000 each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

A single ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery excitement that lasted nearly four months. A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14. The winners in Georgia each matched four white balls and the yellow ball.

No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. Tuesday’s prize was the third largest in U.S. history.

Now that someone has won, the jackpot will return to $20 million. The next drawing will be Friday, Aug. 11.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $720 million after no winner Tuesday
Georgia Lottery tickets
1 in Georgia wins $2M in Monday’s Powerball drawing, 3 others win $50K
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
Keegan Phillips was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.
2 men charged in connection to murder in Rabun County after manhunt, GBI says
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family of 19-year-old woman who died in an Atlanta wants answers
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms

Latest News

ANF - Breaking News
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Supreme Court revives ghost gun regulation
Supreme Court revives ghost gun regulation
Rivian to set up Ponce City Market Showroom
Rivian to set up Ponce City Market Showroom
Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health
Jimmy Carter's grandson gives update on 98-year-old's health