State Senate seeks to crackdown on cyberbullying among Georgia teens

State Senate seeks to crackdown on cyberbullying among Georgia teens
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lt. Governor Burt Jones and State Senator Jason Anavitarte say they want to make addressing teenage social media use and cyberbullying a priority next legislative session.

“Parents and schools need our attention and unwavering support in their efforts to build healthy communities by limiting the negative impacts of social media,” Anavitarte said in a release. “The mental health of our children and limiting outlets for bullying are critical, and I believe this is a key first step in addressing these issues.”

Some parents in Atlanta are hopeful lawmakers will bring about change.

“It’s an awful feeling,” said Lynita Rugless. “I don’t want any parent to have to feel like this.”

Rugless wants to make sure no parent has to go through similar pain. Last month her daughter Azaria took her own life.

“I didn’t really get a chance to see her messages until she passed away,” said Rugless.

She says her daughter battled social media pressures including cyberbullying for years.

The Atlanta mother is now applauding a new effort by lawmakers to make tackling social media use and cyberbullying among teens a priority next legislative session.

“We feel like making this a priority just like we have done with other things pertaining to children,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones said on Monday. “Here in the great state of Georgia, we want to be at the forefront of protecting them.”

The proposed legislation would ensure schools have policies and resources in place regarding the proper use of social media and cyberbullying that takes place on social media platforms.

The proposed legislation would also require social media companies to take concrete steps to verify the age of their users.

“I really appreciate this,” said Rugless. “We need more people to see what’s going on with our kids, I’m really thankful for that.”

She says the legislation would be a great step forward, but the fight to stop cyberbullying is far from over.

“I just really want to be able to help other children,” said Rugless. “Maybe even create a self-esteem class where children can learn to speak positive things about themselves.”

Lawmakers say they are looking at other states that have taken similar action as a model.

The proposed legislation is still in its early stages.

