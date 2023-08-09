Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
Keegan Phillips was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.
2 men charged in connection to murder in Rabun County after manhunt, GBI says
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family of 19-year-old woman who died in Atlanta jail wants answers
Lots of travelers seen sleeping on the cold airport floor Tuesday morning at ⁦the Atlanta...
Flight cancellations, delays continue at Atlanta airport after storms

Latest News

State Senate seeks to crackdown on cyberbullying among Georgia teens
State Senate seeks to crackdown on cyberbullying among Georgia teens
Atlanta nonprofit provides free tutoring for homeless students
Atlanta nonprofit provides free tutoring for homeless students
Tennessee’s 2022 Maternal Mortality Report says black women are 2.5 times more likely to die...
Black maternal-infant death rates remain high in Georgia
The Center For Disease Control data shows 3804 positive COVID cases reported in Georgia over...
Georgia doctors report an increase in COVID cases
Non-profit provides free tutoring services to homeless kids.
Atlanta nonprofit provides free tutoring for homeless students