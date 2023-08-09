Working Through Retirement: Georgia woman spends her days volunteering at Cobb County animal shelter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia woman is spending her retirement caring for shelter animals. The work is tough, but she is choosing the grind.

There are some people who would like a retirement full of ease. That never felt right for Sherry Kersey.

“I have been retired from work for at least 35 years. I have been volunteering here [for] 15,” she said.

Kersey is one of more than 100 volunteers that help keep Cobb County Animal Services running. She takes pictures of shelter dogs for social media, walks the dogs, and cares for the kittens.

“My volunteers work about 950 hours a month which is the equivalent of 5 full-time paid employees,” said Susan Young, volunteer coordinator.

For Kersey, this is what retirement is all about.

“I love the animals,” she said. “Somebody has got to be their voice and that is part of what I do, I am their voice.”

