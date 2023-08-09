Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

Back to School
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

