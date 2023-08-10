Back to School
1 killed in Kirkwood shooting, Atlanta police say

Kirkwood shooting
Kirkwood shooting(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was killed in a shooting in Kirkwood on Wednesday evening, Atlanta police said.

Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Hosea L. Williams Drive SE and Howard Street NE. The shooting seems to have happened near Elmyriachi, a Tex-Mex restaurant.

Police told Atlanta News First the victim died around 9:45 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police. It is unknown if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

