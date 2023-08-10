Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 women accused of forcing 7-year-old to ingest THC arrested in Floyd County

Mugshot: Nicole Rinker, Raquel Price
Mugshot: Nicole Rinker, Raquel Price(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Georgia women accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC have been arrested in Rome, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the affidavit obtained by Atlanta News First, Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker reportedly gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and allegedly made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home on Tency Lane. Investigators with the sheriff’s office stated that the girl told them she did not want to do it and didn’t like the way it made her feel, adding that she felt like her throat was closing up.

The report goes on to say that the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Floyd County police arrested and charged Price and Rinker on Tuesday for cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container in connection to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine at the home.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
First Alert Thursday
First Alert: Showers and storms for the morning commute
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store

Latest News

A Fairburn Police officer was hit while tending to a crash on I-85 South.
Fairburn officer hit while responding to crash on I-85 South, police say
Katie Rinderle as she took the stand Thursday morning in her termination hearing at the school...
WATCH: Cobb County teacher testifies in termination hearing over book she read in class
Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Family of 19-year-old woman who died in Atlanta jail demands answers