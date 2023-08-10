Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

52-year-old orangutan euthanized at Zoo Atlanta

Biji, an orangutan at Zoo Atlanta
Biji, an orangutan at Zoo Atlanta(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “founding member” of Zoo Atlanta’s orangutan population was euthanized on Thursday, according to the zoo.

Zoo Atlanta said it was “deeply saddened” to share the news of 52-year-old Biji’s death. Orangutans typically live around 30 years.

Biji had been treated for kidney disease for the past nine years.

The Zoo said a positive reinforcement training program allowed Biji to participate in voluntary blood draws that helped zoo staff more easily manage kidney disease. Vice President of Animal Health Sam Rivera said, “Biji’s early diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of kidney disease greatly increased our knowledge of this condition in orangutans, and what we learned has helped other orangutans in human care throughout the country.”

Biji was part of one of the largest orangutan populations in a North American zoo. Zoo Atlanta has nine orangutans. She first arrived at the zoo in 1988.

The University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine will perform Biji’s necropsy.

Vice President of Collections and Conservation Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD said, “Biji has been an inspiration to decades of Zoo visitors, and it has been our privilege and honor to have served as her home for more than 30 years. She has helped all of us, and our visitors, better understand the incredible nature of these amazing apes.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
First Alert Thursday
First Alert: Showers and storms for the morning commute
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store

Latest News

Photo of Person wanted in connection to damaged Government property
Suspect wanted for stealing van, damaging Gwinnett County precinct
Radio icon Steve McCoy
Fundraiser set up for Atlanta radio icon Steve McCoy battling advanced Parkinson’s
Beyoncé is bringing three shows of her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta starting tomorrow | Here’s everything you need to know
Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Atlanta getting in formation ahead of Beyoncé's concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium