Acuña has 3 hits, Harris scores the winning run on a close call at the plate as Braves top Bucs 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits and Michael Harris II tagged on a popup to right field and scored on a close call in the eighth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harris raced home on Austin Riley’s fly into shallow right off Carmen Mlodzinski (2-3) that was fielded by backpeddling Jared Triolo.

Harris slid in ahead of the throw to home by the second baseman. He was originally called out for possibly having left third before Triolo caught the ball, but the call was reversed following a review and the Braves moved ahead 6-5.

Acuña was 3 for 6, including an RBI double in the fourth, one day after leaving in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 8-6 win after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Elder (8-3, 4.43) will take the mound for the Braves on Thursday afternoon and face Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (0-7, 4.87) in the series finale.

