Black-owned venture capital firm Fearless Fund responds to racial discrimination lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based Black-owned venture capital firm is responding to a racial discrimination lawsuit and announced defense counsel on Thursday.

The Fearless Fund is being sued by a group with ties to a conservative activist for claims that a Fearless Fund program violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights alleges the grant program excludes some of its members who are not Black women.

Fearless Fund CEO Arian Simone spoke out on Thursday and pointed out that their work for Black women is vital.

“We’ve been in touch with all of our investors, they stand by their DEI programs, they stand by their commitments they made post George Floyd to the Black community,” she said. “They are in agreement with the work they’ve done and the work they do with us.”

According to their website, Fearless Fund is a venture capital firm that invests in businesses led by women of color, including Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan.

Statistics show Black female-owned businesses are growing, but remain underfunded.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told Atlanta News First he was shocked about the lawsuit.

“What they’re doing is exceptional,” Griggs said about Fearless Fund. “They’re one of the leading venture capital funds in the country, specifically focusing on a group that has been systematically oppressed and underappreciated and underfunded.”

Fearless Fund released the following statement:

Fearless FundBuilt by women of color for women of color, we are proud of the work we have done at the Fearless Fund and Fearless Foundation with the consistent and invaluable support from our corporate partners, investors, mentors, and advisors. In 2022, venture capital firms deployed $288 billion. Disturbingly, women of color founders received only 0.39% of the total funding. Our vision is to promote a global society where marginalized and underrepresented communities are empowered with unbiased access to the resources and assistance that are critical to achieve business success. The overwhelming support of our work from communities across the country is remarkable; it is truly humbling. At a time when efforts to advance equity are under attack, the mission of our fund and our commitment to principles of anti-discrimination could not be stronger. Thank you to our corporate partners (Ally, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, PayPal, Nike, Tory Burch Foundation, Salesforce, Fifth Third Bank, Costco, General Mills, Equity Alliance, Invest Atlanta, Florida A&M University, The Jump Fund, Wellington Management and LISC) for your continued support.

AAFER released the following statement:

As the Supreme Court recently articulated in the Students for Fair Admissions cases, ‘Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.’

“Programs, contracts, employment opportunities, and other areas of our nation’s public and private policies that are racially exclusive like the one offered by the Fearless Fund are unfair and illegal and will be vigorously challenged in federal and state courts throughout the country,” said Blum.

The Fearless Fund said the mission of the fund and commitment to principles of anti-discrimination “could not be stronger.”

“We stand firm in our purpose to provide a gateway to economic freedom,” Freedom Fund officials said.

