Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Black-owned venture capital firm Fearless Fund responds to racial discrimination lawsuit

An Atlanta-based Black-owned venture capital firm is responding to a racial discrimination lawsuit.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based Black-owned venture capital firm is responding to a racial discrimination lawsuit and announced defense counsel on Thursday.

The Fearless Fund is being sued by a group with ties to a conservative activist for claims that a Fearless Fund program violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

The American Alliance for Equal Rights alleges the grant program excludes some of its members who are not Black women.

Fearless Fund CEO Arian Simone spoke out on Thursday and pointed out that their work for Black women is vital.

“We’ve been in touch with all of our investors, they stand by their DEI programs, they stand by their commitments they made post George Floyd to the Black community,” she said. “They are in agreement with the work they’ve done and the work they do with us.”

According to their website, Fearless Fund is a venture capital firm that invests in businesses led by women of color, including Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan.

Statistics show Black female-owned businesses are growing, but remain underfunded.

Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs told Atlanta News First he was shocked about the lawsuit.

“What they’re doing is exceptional,” Griggs said about Fearless Fund. “They’re one of the leading venture capital funds in the country, specifically focusing on a group that has been systematically oppressed and underappreciated and underfunded.”

Fearless Fund released the following statement:

AAFER released the following statement:

“Programs, contracts, employment opportunities, and other areas of our nation’s public and private policies that are racially exclusive like the one offered by the Fearless Fund are unfair and illegal and will be vigorously challenged in federal and state courts throughout the country,” said Blum.

The Fearless Fund said the mission of the fund and commitment to principles of anti-discrimination “could not be stronger.”

“We stand firm in our purpose to provide a gateway to economic freedom,” Freedom Fund officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
First Alert Thursday
First Alert: Showers and storms for the morning commute
The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store...
State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store

Latest News

GSU student called ‘snake collector’ removes snakes for free in yards, homes
GSU student called ‘snake collector’ removes snakes for free in yards, homes
Donald Trump
Trump’s legal troubles having little impact on his poll numbers for re-election, supporters say
Katie Rinderle as she took the stand Thursday morning in her termination hearing at the school...
Cobb County teacher testifies in termination hearing over book she read in class
ANF+ RECORDING
Trump’s legal troubles having little impact on his poll numbers, supporters say