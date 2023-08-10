FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms, followed by dry afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect morning storms in metro Atlanta, especially between 7-9 a.m. We’ll see mostly rain and lightning, although isolated gusty winds will also be possible.

Thursday’s summary

High - 88°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 80% AM

FIRST ALERT for morning storms

Your commute will be wet! Scattered rain is already in northwest Georgia and will start moving into metro Atlanta at 6 a.m. The wettest time of the day will be between 7-9 a.m. in metro Atlanta. Rain chances will gradually diminish throughout the morning with mostly dry weather expected this afternoon.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 9 a.m. (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 1 p.m. (Atlanta News First)

Severe weather

An isolated severe thunderstorm warning will be possible this morning for damaging winds. However, the risk will be low and most of this morning’s activity should stay below severe limits.

Severe Weather Outlook this morning (Atlanta News First)

More rain Friday

Another round of rain is possible for your Friday morning commute, followed by the potential of scattered rain Friday evening.

Drier weekend

It will stay mostly dry this weekend with rain chances at 20% or less for Saturday and Sunday.

