Fulton County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old Fulton County man is behind bars on charges of child sexual exploitation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Zion Gilliard has been charged with three counts of child pornography distribution and two counts of child pornography possession. He is currently being held in Clayton County jail.

The GBI said it opened an investigation after receiving an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June concerning possible child sexual abuse material. Officials searched Gilliard’s home, which ultimately lead to his arrest and the seizure of computers, cell phones and other devices.

If you have any information relating to this case and similar crimes, you are urged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted at 1-800-597-8477, online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something app.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.