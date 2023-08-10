Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation

Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.(Storyblocks)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old Fulton County man is behind bars on charges of child sexual exploitation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Zion Gilliard has been charged with three counts of child pornography distribution and two counts of child pornography possession. He is currently being held in Clayton County jail.

The GBI said it opened an investigation after receiving an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June concerning possible child sexual abuse material. Officials searched Gilliard’s home, which ultimately lead to his arrest and the seizure of computers, cell phones and other devices.

If you have any information relating to this case and similar crimes, you are urged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at (404) 270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted at 1-800-597-8477, online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something app.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
First Alert Thursday
First Alert: Showers and storms for the morning commute
On Tuesday afternoon, a state inspector took video showing the contaminated products from the...
Metro Atlanta Kroger cleans up rat infestation after state finds evidence of rodents

Latest News

Photo from the scene.
GBI investigates state trooper involved shooting in DeKalb County
Katie Rinderle as she took the stand Thursday morning in her termination hearing at the school...
WATCH: Cobb County teacher to learn fate after discussing book about gender identity
File- police car in traffic.
LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning traffic reports for metro Atlanta
A tree fell on car early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.
Car crushed by large fallen tree in southwest Atlanta