Fundraiser set up for Atlanta radio icon Steve McCoy battling advanced Parkinson’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - He’s a beloved Atlanta personality who many of us listened to on the radio for years.

Steve McCoy is bravely fighting advanced Parkinson’s Disease and is now under hospice care.

Mccoy and Vikki Locke were the dynamic duo of Atlanta morning radio on Star 94, along with sidekick and radio personality Tom Sullivan.

“Someone posted Parkinson is insidious and it is, and I just hope that we can help others, I know that’s what his family is hoping,” said former Star 94 cohost Vikki Locke.

In their heyday, any celebrity who came through town, stopped by their studio.

“We interviewed Michael J. Fox in the 90′s before Steve was ever diagnosed,” said Locke.

Mccoy is known for his generosity to Atlanta charities. Even when he was diagnosed 15 years ago, he jumped to volunteer for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

Now, Steve’s radio family is on a mission to help his family and others in need.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with Steve’s care. He is now receiving hospice care. His family insisted that half the money raised go to the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation to help other caregivers as well.

“To help Steve’s family and help people that are going through the same thing who otherwise wouldn’t have the funds or the resources to ease the burden,” said Tom Sullivan.

Even while battling Parkinson’s, he found a way to laugh with his former co-hosts in the mid-2000′s with their own podcast.

“It was an excuse for us all to get together and Steve loves radio more than anything and it was just a lot of fun doing it again,” said Locke.

Tom and Vikki visited Steve last month. While he lost his radio voice, the two say he is still making people smile in the morning.

“Steve might not be able to express it, but he has joy in his heart and love and just that everyone is rallying to support him,” said Sullivan.

“You know that he knows what you’re saying, and he can feel the love from all of us,” said Locke.

A Stand-up for Steve McCoy Against Parkinson’s will be held on August 27 at the Punchline Comedy Club.

