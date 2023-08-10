Back to School
Georgia teacher to attend termination hearing after discussing book about gender identity

A Cobb County teacher is scheduled for a termination hearing Thursday after reading aloud to her fifth-grade students a book that explores gender identity.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County teacher is scheduled for a termination hearing Thursday after reading aloud to her fifth-grade students a book that explores gender identity.

Katie Rinderle taught at Due West Elementary School near Marietta. She was placed on administrative leave in March after reading a book called, “My Shadow is Purple.” The book centers on a nonbinary child who identifies neither as a boy or a girl.

The teacher’s attorney Craig Goodmark said after a parent complained, the Cobb County School District claimed her actions violated a 2022 Georgia law that says teachers must refrain from teaching divisive concepts. The law focuses on divisive concepts regarding race.

Rinderle’s attorney said the book has nothing to do with race and that Rinderle’s students voted to read it in class.

The Cobb County School District sent a statement to Atlanta News First in June. It reads in part, “Without getting into the specifics of the personnel investigation, the district is confident that this action is appropriate considering the entirety of the teacher’s behavior and history.”

The termination hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the school district’s headquarters in Marietta. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

