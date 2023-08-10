Back to School
GSU student called ‘snake collector’ removes snakes for free in yards, homes
By Amanda Rose
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s something many people would run away from in fear — getting up close and personal with a slithery reptile.

But not Cicero De Guzman.

“Since I’ve been a little kid, since I’ve been a little five-year-old, [I found] snakes in the yard. Neighbors call around, they know me as the snake guy,” said De Guzman.

Snake guy, snake whisperer, and now snake collector, is what people in De Guzman’s northwest Atlanta neighborhood call him.

You can contact the Georgia State student any time of day to get rid of a snake in your home or yard, free of charge.

“I’m just infatuated with the snakes. I love them. I love seeing how they range throughout the different temperaments. Every snake is different,” he said.

De Guzman doesn’t keep any of the snakes he removes. That’s actually illegal in Georgia unless the snake is venomous.

Besides, De Guzman’s two pet snakes could get jealous.

What’s also not allowed, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says, is De Guzman removing any snakes without a permit.

But that won’t stop the 20-year-old.

“A lot of people were very angry saying they wouldn’t waste the time, they’d rather just kill it, you know?They say a good snake is a dead snake,” said De Guzman.

It’s De Guzman’s empathy that motivates him to save the cold-blooded reptiles. And the hope that one day soon, perceptions may change.

“Treat snakes as you would a squirrel. They’re not always going to bite you, especially if you just leave them alone. They’re such beautiful amazing creatures and they are on God’s green earth, so I like to give them respect,” he said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the best thing you can do if you see a snake on your property, venomous or non-venomous, is not to remove it. Instead, leave it alone.

Moving the reptile can be more disruptive for the environment. It’s also illegal to kill a non-venomous snake.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

