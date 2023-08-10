Back to School
I-85 South in Fairburn closed after ‘serious accident,’ police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-85 South in Fairburn has been closed after a “serious accident,” the Fairburn Police Department said in a Facebook post.

It is unclear when the accident happened or if any injuries were reported. There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

I85 southbound closed due to serious accident

Posted by Fairburn Police Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

