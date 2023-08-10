I-85 South in Fairburn closed after ‘serious accident,’ police say

FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-85 South in Fairburn has been closed after a “serious accident,” the Fairburn Police Department said in a Facebook post.

It is unclear when the accident happened or if any injuries were reported. There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

I85 southbound closed due to serious accident Posted by Fairburn Police Department on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.