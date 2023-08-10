Back to School
Car crushed by large fallen tree in southwest Atlanta

A large tree fell on top of a car early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree fell on top of a car early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta.

It happened on the 500 block of Brownlee Road and caused significant damage to the vehicle.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or road closures.

Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to find out more. Check back for updates.

