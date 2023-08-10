Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning traffic reports for metro Atlanta

Morning storms are expected during the Thursday morning commute, which can cause lots of problems on the roads.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morning storms are expected during the Thursday morning commute in metro Atlanta, especially between 7-9 a.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Morning storms expected Thursday, followed by a dry afternoon

Heavy rain and storms can cause problems on the roads, so Atlanta News First is providing up-to-the-minute traffic reports to help drivers avoid delays.

5 a.m. | A tree reportedly fell on a car on the 500 block of Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta.

4:40 a.m. | Crash reported on I-85 SB in south Fulton County.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC MAP

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump’s Atlanta attorneys withdraw petition for appeal
First Alert Thursday
First Alert: Showers and storms for the morning commute
Jennifer Barlow spent 5 months in the hospital fighting for her life.
Georgia veteran nearly dies, has leg amputated from flesh-eating bacteria on Bahamas trip

Latest News

A Fairburn Police officer was hit while tending to a crash on I-85 South.
Fairburn officer hit while responding to crash on I-85 South
A Fairburn Police officer is recovering after he was hit overnight while responding to a crash...
Fairburn officer hit while responding to crash on I-85 South
Anya Bridal
Atlanta-based formalwear brand closes abruptly, leaving customers scrambling
Semiconductor
Mayor Dickens: Chip technology brings jobs to Georgia