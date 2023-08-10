LIVE UPDATES: Thursday morning traffic reports for metro Atlanta
Morning storms are expected during the Thursday morning commute, which can cause lots of problems on the roads.
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morning storms are expected during the Thursday morning commute in metro Atlanta, especially between 7-9 a.m.
Heavy rain and storms can cause problems on the roads, so Atlanta News First is providing up-to-the-minute traffic reports to help drivers avoid delays.
5 a.m. | A tree reportedly fell on a car on the 500 block of Brownlee Road in southwest Atlanta.
4:40 a.m. | Crash reported on I-85 SB in south Fulton County.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.