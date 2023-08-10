Back to School
Man trying to escape law enforcement hides in sewer in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

A man trying to escape from police in Fayette County found himself in a stinky situation on Thursday.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man trying to escape from police in Fayette County found himself in a stinky situation recently.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the man was running from the scene of a hit-and-run after trying to steal packages from porches in Fayette County when he went into a drainage pipe.

Law enforcement briefly lost sight of the man until they used a drone and flew it into the pipe.

The man was later pulled from the sewer by authorities and arrested.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man arrested.

