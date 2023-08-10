Man trying to escape law enforcement hides in sewer in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man trying to escape from police in Fayette County found himself in a stinky situation recently.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the man was running from the scene of a hit-and-run after trying to steal packages from porches in Fayette County when he went into a drainage pipe.

Law enforcement briefly lost sight of the man until they used a drone and flew it into the pipe.

The man was later pulled from the sewer by authorities and arrested.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man arrested.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.