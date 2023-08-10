Man with 8 fake identities arrested following traffic stop, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a man accused of having eight fake ID cards following a traffic stop in downtown Atlanta Tuesday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the traffic stop happened at Baker St. and Ted Turner Dr. NW. The man was later identified as Travionte Smith.

Police said they stopped a 2017 Maserati Levante “due to the vehicle’s dealer tag being illegible.” When an officer tried to verify Smith’s driver’s license, he found that the information on the ID card was inconsistent with the information reflected on file.

When an officer asked Smith to step out of the car, he tried to run away but was taken down shortly afterward.

APD says during the search of the vehicle, eight identification cards with varying names and addresses, all depicting the driver of the vehicle were found. In addition to the ID cards, officers found a handgun. The 2017 Maserati Levante had been reported stolen in Atlanta on May 23, 2023.

Police said Travionte Smith was charged “appropriately” and transported to Fulton County Jail.

