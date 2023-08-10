Mayor Dickens: Chip technology brings jobs to Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is having a positive effect on the global supply chain shortage of chips.

Semiconductor chips are found in everything you use: your car, your computer, your phone, and even fighter jets.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sat down with Atlanta News First to talk about how Georgia is beginning to expand chip production, bringing new jobs, and combatting the supply chain issue.

“I mean when you think about it just about everything that we deal with in life has a chip in it,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Dickens understands the impact on our community, but the U.S. has fallen behind in making the chips forcing us to rely on China and other countries to meet our demands.

“So that’s why the Biden Administration has decided that we want to be producers of chips in America,” Dickens said.

That means $50 billion in funding toward chip research, production, and development on U.S. soil.

For Atlanta, it means jobs.

“Covington now getting Absolics is a great company bringing $600 million and jobs, that’s benefiting from that, and they would not have come if it was not for the Chips and Science Act.”

Mayor Dickens said Atlanta being a tech and travel hub provides the perfect platform for high-paying chip jobs to thrive, and Georgia will now be one of the first solid domestic fronts helping restore U.S. chip production.

“Georgia already has a great ecosystem for technology and workers, now we have this money that we can leverage, so this is how helpful this is going to be to the United States and for us to compete with China.”

This also means Georgians will be paying less for automobiles and other chip products.

