New mobile defibrillators in use by Forsyth County first responders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People suffering from a cardiac arrest may receive life-saving help quicker than before thanks to new technology being introduced in Forsyth County.

On July 25, the county trained 30 first responders and medical professionals on how to use Avive Connect Automated External Defibrillators (AED). These devices are small and light enough to be carried, meaning first responders can use them to help victims at the scene before emergency medical services arrive, the county said in a statement.

The training is part of the county’s goal to become a “4 Minute City” (4MC). This term, coined by Avive, means that an AED would be available within four minutes after a sudden cardiac arrest. Forsyth was one of the first areas selected for the 4MC program, which is a partnership between Avive and several county healthcare organizations.

Every member of the new Forsyth County 4MC Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement Team is now equipped with an Avive Connect AED and can be dispatched by 911, the statement said. Eventually, the county wants to have 300 of the AEDs in use.

Jeffrey Marshall, chief of Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute, said the new technology gives hospital staff new clues about what happened and may help with treatment.

“Today, when these patients can arrive at the hospital, we often only get a verbal report about what people think happened before EMS arrival,” Marshall said. “This new system can provide real data from these cardiac arrest emergencies before EMS arrives on the scene. Our doctors are very excited and feel this is a game-changer.”

Sudden cardiac arrest kills more than 350,000 people per year in the U.S., according to Avive. And research shows that a person’s chance of survival drops by 7-10% every minute they remain in cardiac arrest.

