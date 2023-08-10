Police seek public’s help finding Gwinnett County woman who went missing in 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are renewing calls for help finding a woman who disappeared in October of 2022.

Selena Garcia, 25, was last seen on Oct. 23 at her home on the 4000 block of Dickens Terrace in Lilburn.

Garcia is 5-feet-4 inches-tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has straight brown hair and brown eyes with multiple tattoos including a dark green plant on the back of her hand, the numbers 5-0-3 across her right fingers, and the word “Maria” on the outside of her wrist. Garcia is known to frequent the Lilburn, Norcross and Buford areas.

Detectives said they have exhausted all leads and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or here. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.