Report says Justice Thomas got additional luxurious gifts from wealthy friends

ProPublica detailed lavish vacations, private jet trips and VIP treatment at sporting events, more than was known about before, all paid for by a wider circle of billionaire friends.

The most complete accounting yet of the high life of Thomas, shows gifts from mega-rich businessmen documented through public and private records, plus interviews by ProPublica.

“Justice Thomas has been living a life of extreme luxury for 30 years, underwritten by at least four different ultra wealthy benefactors,” said Brett Murphy, ProPublica reporter.

Earlier reports revealed lavish gifts to Thomas - including a house for his mother and a nine-day vacation in Indonesia from conservative billionaire Harlan Crow, who also underwrote a film about Thomas’ humble tastes.

Now the list of benefactors includes three more names, according to ProPublica: David Sokol, Wayne Huizenga and Tony Novelly.

The report said the four moguls collectively treated Thomas to “38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events ... two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club.”

The dollar value is “likely in the millions,” little of which appeared in required financial disclosures, according to ProPublica.

Thomas has previously said he didn’t feel the need to disclose some gifts, and Jeremy Fogel, an expert on judicial ethics and a former judge, said that worries him.

“I simply couldn’t have done this, and even if the people involved didn’t have interest before the court. It’s ... it’s just the idea that you are receiving gifts of this magnitude,” Fogel said.

Associate justices make about $285,000 a year.

In 2001, when they made about a $100,000 less, Thomas said, “The job is not worth doing for the pay. It’s not worth doing for the grief. But it is worth doing for the principle.”

He bristles at questions about his principles, calling Crow merely a friend.

Crow said they never talk about Thomas’ work, and the new report found none of these wealthy pals seemed to have had cases before the court.

“Each one of these new benefactors, just like Harlan Crow, came into his life after he was appointed to the Supreme Court,” Murphy said. “That’s why it’s so problematic from an ethics standpoint.”

There’s no evidence these rich friends broke any laws or rules by giving the gifts.

It’s also unclear if Thomas technically did anything wrong by accepting them, so defenders of Thomas and his benefactors are calling this a smear job.

But the earlier revelations spurred an outcry for the court to come up with much more strict and transparent rules about such matters. This new report will likely make that drumbeat louder.

