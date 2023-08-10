Back to School
Roswell Fire Department: Response time improves by over a minute

The Roswell Fire Department said that it has improved its response time by more than one minute.
The Roswell Fire Department said that it has improved its response time by more than one minute.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Fire Department announced on Thursday that it has improved its emergency response time by more than one minute this year.

From January to June 2023, the department responded to about 90% of calls one minute and three seconds faster than in June 2022, it said. That response time was also one minute and 38 seconds quicker than in June 2021.

The average response time in June 2023 was 5 minutes and 46 seconds, Fire Chief Joe Pennino said in a statement.

The department partially credits Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) dispatch for the new success. AVL dispatch uses GPS data to help the department quickly identify and send out the most suitable emergency response vehicle.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, the effective use of technology, and our robust monitoring and feedback systems,” Pennino said. “Our priority is always to provide prompt and effective emergency services to our community, and these improvements reflect our team’s commitment to achieving our vision of being an innovative world-class public safety organization.”

The Roswell Fire Department is currently hiring part-time firefighters and will soon hire full-time firefighters, it said.

