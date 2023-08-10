Back to School
Suspect in domestic dispute barricaded in apartment near Midtown, APD says

Police originally responded to a domestic dispute.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect is barricaded inside an apartment near Midtown in Atlanta, according to police.

On Thursday, police responded to the 400 block of Bishop Street NW about a domestic dispute at the Radius West Midtown Apartments. This is not far from the 17th Street bridge and Northside Drive.

“At this time, it appears that the suspect is barricaded inside of the residence,” police said in a statement.

Police did not say who is involved in the barricade or what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest updates.

