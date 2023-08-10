Suspect in domestic dispute barricaded in apartment near Midtown, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect is barricaded inside an apartment near Midtown in Atlanta, according to police.

On Thursday, police responded to the 400 block of Bishop Street NW about a domestic dispute at the Radius West Midtown Apartments. This is not far from the 17th Street bridge and Northside Drive.

“At this time, it appears that the suspect is barricaded inside of the residence,” police said in a statement.

Police did not say who is involved in the barricade or what led up to the incident.

