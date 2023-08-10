Back to School
Suspect wanted for stealing van, damaging Gwinett County precinct

Photo of Person wanted in connection to damaged Government property
Photo of Person wanted in connection to damaged Government property(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – ­Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection to damaging government property.

According to investigators, the suspect, whose identity remains unknown, drove a stolen work van through GCPD’s West Precinct and onto I-85 before crashing into multiple cars. The individual then drove to DeKalb County and continued to crash into other cars before eventually running away on foot.

Gwinnett County police said the West Precinct gates have since been repaired. The search for the person responsible continues.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.  Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.  Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Photo of stolen van in Gwinnett County
Photo of stolen van in Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Police Department)
Photo of West Precinct Gwinnett County
Photo of West Precinct Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Police Department)

