Trump’s legal troubles having little impact on his poll numbers for re-election, supporters say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could be only a matter of days until Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brings an anticipated fourth round of indictments against former president Donald Trump and his allies in Georgia.

According to CNN, Willis is seeking more than a dozen indictments in the case investigation of alleged election interference by Trump and others.

But despite facing three indictments — and possibly a fourth by the end of next week — Trump hasn’t lost much support.

According to polling site FiveThirtyEight, after indictments were brought against the former president in New York City over alleged financial crimes in early April, his poll numbers shot up around 4% the following week. He experienced a modest 1% bump after federal charges were levied against him out of D.C. earlier this month.

In the wake of all his charges, Trump’s lone dip in the polls came only after his indictment in Miami over his alleged refusal to turn over sensitive documents to federal investigators.

But since the beginning of the year, Trump’s poll numbers have risen steadily by 10% since January 1.

“Part of that is because there’s attention being poured on him in a way that it’s not on the other candidates,” said Brian Robinson, president of communications firm Robinson Republic. “It does benefit him to some degree with the primary base because they see him being targeted in a way that Republican voters see as unfair.”

Robinson has spent almost a quarter-century in politics and has never seen a commanding lead like the one Trump has over GOP challengers. Trump has put a dominating, possibly insurmountable distance between himself and next-best polling candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I’ve never seen anyone with a 30-point lead who is over 50% and has 100% name ID,” said Robinson. “I’ve never seen numbers like that collapse. So it looks right now like he is on a cruise course towards the nomination of the party.”

The former president’s staunchest supporters appear ready to stick by the embattled businessman and politician regardless of his legal issues.

“If he committed murder, I might have to draw the line there,” said Carolyn Ramsey, a Cobb County supporter of former president Trump.

She and her husband Jerry said they’ll continue to back Trump even in the face of a looming indictment in their home state. For them, it’s a matter of Trump’s record on the economy.

“We want the prices of everything to come down, and we want a president to represent our views,” said Jerry.

With Willis expected to bring her case before a grand jury in Fulton County next week, Atlanta officials are preparing for what could be a hectic and historic week in their city.

“Once again all eyes are on Atlanta, Georgia,” Mayor Andre Dickens told Atlanta News First. “We continue to be the center of the political stage and this is now the center of the judicial stage where a former president is being indicted. And I think a few more of his colleagues are going to be indicted as well.”

