2 men shot in the stomach near Piedmont Park, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Thursday night in Atlanta.

At first, it sounded like two separate shootings a block apart. Now, police are saying that this was apparently one shooting incident with two victims.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, they received a call around 10:20 p.m. of a person shot. When officers arrived at the intersection of 10th Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE, which is where the iconic Rainbow Crosswalks are located, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach.

Right around that same time, APD received another call of a person shot one block away at 10th Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. Responding officers found a man there who had also been shot in the stomach.

Police say it appears the two men ran after being shot, and that’s why they were found about 100 yards apart.

Officers said both victims were alert when they were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.