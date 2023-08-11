Back to School
2 teens shot in robbery attempt near Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks, police say

Police are investigating a shooting near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
Police are investigating a shooting near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two 17-year-old boys are recovering after a robbery attempt near Midtown’s iconic rainbow crosswalks turned violent Thursday night.

According to Atlanta police, a 911 call describing a person shot came in at around 10:22 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue, they found the two teens with gunshot wounds.

The shooter ran away before police got to the scene, but the boys were reported to be alert, conscious and breathing. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what lead up to the shooting. An investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

