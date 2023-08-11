Atlanta City Council dubs Friday ‘Beyoncé Day’ before anticipated concerts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As music icon Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta, the Atlanta City Council has dubbed Friday “Beyoncé Day.”

Rep. Park Cannon and fashion and TV icon Shannon Balenciaga came to Atlanta News First to talk about the proclamation — including why it’s been issued.

“We really need people to understand that Black women are under attack,” Cannon said. “So when they are doing excellent things and also bringing communities with them who have been marginalized, they are to be commended.”

The Atlanta City Council has dubbed Aug. 11, 2023 "Beyonce Day." (Atlanta City Council)

The proclamation says that Beyoncé has “continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity” and fought for women and racial equality. It also says that she empowers the Ballroom scene, an underground LGBTQ+ Black and Latino subculture.

“Ballroom is a subculture that has been a part of Atlanta’s history for the past thirty years,” Balenciaga, who has a popular Ballroom House, said. “We get together, and we’re like a family.”

Beyoncé, whose real name is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, will perform in Atlanta on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

Beyoncé has won dozens of awards in her illustrious career including 28 Grammy Awards. She is best known for “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love” with her husband and hip-hop icon Jay-Z, “Sorry,” “Cater 2 U” and “Survivor” with Destiny’s Child, “Soldier” with Destiny’s Child, T.I., and Lil Wayne, “Flawless” with Nicki Minaj, “Beautiful Liar” with Shakira, “Sweet Dreams,” and many more. She has released seven solo albums, with each reaching No. 1 on Billboard and selling more than 1 million copies. Beyoncé has also released multiple compilation albums, live albums, and a collaboration album with Jay-Z. Beyoncé was a part of five group albums as a former member of “Destiny’s Child.”

