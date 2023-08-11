Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Braves’ High-A affiliate in Rome, Georgia is dropping the parent club’s nickname for 2024

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman runs toward first base as rain clouds move in before a...
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman runs toward first base as rain clouds move in before a 44-minute rain delay in the first inning of their exhibition baseball game against the team's minor league Future Stars Saturday, March 29, 2014, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/David Tulis) (Dave Tulis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Atlanta’s minor league affiliate in Rome, Georgia will be dropping its Braves nickname.

The High-A South Atlantic League team, the third rung in Atlanta’s minor league system, has been a Braves’ affiliate since 2003.

The team has no plans to change its relationship with the Braves, but it will join other minor league teams that have rebranded to their own unique nicknames for marketing purposes.

For instance, Atlanta’s Triple-A team in Gwinnett switched from Braves to Stripers before the 2018 season. Rome’s change will leave the Double-A Mississippi Braves as the only team among the top four affiliates still carrying the parent club’s nickname.

A year ago, Rome ranked last in the 12-team Sally League in attendance, averaging just over 1,400 per game. A name-the-team contest will help pick the new moniker for the 2024 season.

“After twenty proud years as the Rome Braves, the time has come to usher in a new era,” the team said in a social media statement. “Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is. For Braves fans, our long-standing affiliation with the Atlanta Braves will continue for years to come, however we want to create an identity that fans across the region can proudly claim and call their own.”

Rome is about 60 miles northwest of the Braves’ Truist Park home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting a solo...
Hayes drives in 3 runs for 3rd straight game as Pirates rally past Braves 7-5
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, left, scores on a popout by Austin Riley against the...
Acuña has 3 hits, Harris scores the winning run on a close call at the plate as Braves top Bucs 6-5
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of a baseball game...
Fried dazzles in return, Murphy and Ozuna homer back-to-back as Braves cool off Cubs 8-0
FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Baltimore Orioles in the...
Max Fried is rejoining the Braves’ rotation after being sidelined for nearly 3 months