Clayton County DA speaks out on Eric Holmes case after mother pleads for indictment

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office has called a news conference to discuss a 2022 officer-involved shooting case that resulted in the death of a teenager.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an officer showed up in Morrow on Nov. 21, 2022, at the workplace of 19-year-old Eric Holmes and started questioning him about a stolen car he’d been driving.

The GBI said Holmes abruptly broke off the conversation, jumped in the car, and tried to drive off. The officer gave Holmes several commands to stop, according to the GBI, and when he refused, the officer fired several shots into the car. Holmes later died at a nearby hospital.

About a month after the shooting happened, the officer involved in Holmes’ shooting quit.

Court records indicate prosecutors sought seven charges against the officer, but a grand jury declined to indict him.

Friday’s news conference comes after Holmes’ mother, Vakelvion Holmes, stood outside of the office of District Attorney Tasha Mosley, pleading for Mosley to try again for an indictment.

