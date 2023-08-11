Back to School
Comedian Tommy Davidson talks upcoming Atlanta show, recent roles

Davidson will perform several times at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tommy Davidson is back in the South!

The renowned comedian came to Atlanta News First to talk about his upcoming show at the Atlanta Comedy Theater, as well as some of his recent roles, tours and music.

Davidson will perform several times at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can buy tickets for the event here and visit Davidson’s website here.

