‘Deeply concerning’: Villa Rica police to undergo racial bias training after target practice scandal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the Villa Rica Police Department will undergo anti-bias training after an external review evaluated a target practice scandal, the city said in a statement.

The review, which was conducted by retired LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar, concluded there is no evidence the department meant to reinforce racial stereotypes. But Dekmar said the incident highlights a lack of consideration and left several recommendations for the department — including the additional training, which the Villa Rica City Council approved for the entire force.

“It is deeply concerning that no one within the VRPD present at the range recognized the potential implications of using targets depicting only a Black male armed with a revolver,” Dekmar wrote.

Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal, who ordered the review, said in a statement that the town must do what is necessary to heal the rift.

“This report supports my initial belief that this choice was not intended to cause harm,” McDougal said. “But I must also acknowledge that the anger we received was heartfelt and understandable. It represents a social issue that is much bigger than one incident in one small Georgia town.”

The community was in an uproar after the police department shared a picture on social media in June. The photo showed several white trainees shooting at a photorealistic target of a Black man holding a gun during a civilian firearms safety class.

Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour apologized for the post, telling media outlets that the class used other targets as well. But the city’s statement about the review said that he had “misinterpreted what an on-scene officer had said,” and only the target of the Black man was used.

Despite the event and backlash, Dekmar said he found no evidence of racial bias in the department’s operations. Out of more than 32,000 traffic stops in the past five years, there were only four bias-related complaints — all of which Dekmar found to be unsubstantiated for racial profiling, he said.

Dekmar’s review also said that the use of photorealistic targets is standard in law enforcement training. The target of the Black man was provided by the American Target Company, and previous firearms training had used targets of both men and women of several races.

Dekmar recommended that the department reconsider using realistic targets in future civilian firearms courses and formalize anti-bias training, which existed before but had no annual requirement.

“The Villa Rica Police Department’s commitment to tracking enforcement actions and organizing community engagement events is commendable,” Dekmar said. “However, this report highlights areas for improvement.”

