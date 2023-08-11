Back to School
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms again this morning; Drier this evening

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re seeing another round of storms in north Georgia this morning that will last through lunch with drier weather this evening.

Friday’s summary

High -87°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 80% AM

FIRST ALERT for storms this morning

You’ll have to dodge storms again this morning in metro Atlanta. We’re already seeing scattered showers right now. Heavier rain and storms are expected to move into metro Atlanta at 8 a.m. and continue through lunch.

Mostly rain and lightning is expected, but isolated storms with strong winds are also possible.

Forecast map for 9 a.m.
Forecast map for 9 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 3 p.m.
Forecast map for 3 p.m.(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 8 p.m.
Forecast map for 8 p.m.(Atlanta News First)

Drier this evening

By the time you drive home from work this evening, it will be mostly dry in metro Atlanta and will remain mostly dry for the rest of the night.

Lower rain chances this weekend

The rain chances will drop to 30% or less this weekend. While isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible, the overall coverage will be low.

Lots of sun next week

A cool front will move through north Georgia on Tuesday, which will lead to several days next week of complete sunshine with cooler mornings, including Wednesday and Thursday.

