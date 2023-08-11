Back to School
Man convicted of murder in Lithonia shooting that killed transgender woman

Gavel
Gavel(Envato)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lithonia man has been judged guilty of felony murder after a 2020 shooting that killed a transgender woman at a motel, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney.

On Nov. 11, 24-year-old Deontavious Brewer reportedly shot 39-year-old “Peaches” Armstrong multiple times at the Knights Inn on Panola Road. The fight first started over a dispute about money, the district attorney said.

Several co-defendants were named in the case, including Damon Allen. Allen said that Armstrong and Battle, another transgender woman and co-defendant, once regarded each other as sisters. But the two began to argue when Armstrong inherited a large amount of money from her father, the district attorney said.

Armstrong gave Battle some of the money but later refused to give an additional $20, according to the district attorney. Armstrong also stopped paying for Battle’s motel room, resulting in her eviction, motel managers told investigators.

Motel surveillance video shows Brewer getting out of a car and firing 11 rounds into the motel room that Allen and Armstrong were staying in. Allen saw that Armstrong was injured and called 911, the district attorney said.

Battle’s family originally told police that they believed she had killed Armstrong. But in interviews with investigators, Brewer admitted to shooting Armstrong, while Battle said she drove the getaway car.

Battle pled to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during a felony. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five on probation.

Brewer will be sentenced on Sept. 5. The jury also convicted him of involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during a felony and two counts of aggravated assault.

