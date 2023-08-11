Back to School
Man dies after APD officer uses stun gun on him during arrest, GBI says

By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after he allegedly tried to resist arrest on Thursday, according to authorities.

At around 11:20 p.m., an APD officer responded to a car accident at Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The officer reportedly tried to arrest the driver at fault, identified as 62-year-old Johnny Hollman.

Police said that’s when Hollman grew “agitated and uncooperative,” at which point the officer used his Taser and placed Hollman in handcuffs before noticing he was unresponsive. The officer called emergency medical services, and the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to APD.

The officer has not been named, but the police department said he is on administrative leave. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating and the department is conducting an internal review.

