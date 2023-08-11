Back to School
Man shot in stomach near Piedmont Park, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened at 978 Myrtle Street near Piedmont Park. When officers responded to the scene in reference to a person shot, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police said the victim was alert and will be transported to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

