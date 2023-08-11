Back to School
Mercedes-Benz Stadium releases ‘listening only’ tickets for Beyoncé concert

Here’s how much it will cost to see Beyoncé in Atlanta
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And...
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )(Getty Images for Coachella)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday morning a limited ticket release of “listening only” lower-level tickets for Beyonce’s Friday night concert in Atlanta.

The tickets are $226 each and the seat sections are on the back sides of the stage.

Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to Atlanta starting tonight | Here’s everything you need to know

The cheapest resale ticket for Friday night’s show is currently going for $180 in the upper deck on Ticketmaster. The most expensive resale ticket For Friday is $3,650.

For Saturday night’s concert, the cheapest resale is currently $200. The most expensive resale is $3,500.

And for Monday night’s show, the cheapest resale is currently $210, and the most expensive resale is $2,000.

Tickets are still available for all three nights. You can find them for sale and resale on Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, and Gametime.

