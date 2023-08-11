Mistrial declared in murder case against man accused of killing Gwinnett County teen, attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another mistrial has been declared in the trial of Austin Ford, who is accused of killing Tori Lang, according to Ford’s attorney.

18-year-old Lang’s body was found in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County in July 2021. Her car was found burned a few miles away. Ford was identified as a suspect in April 2022.

Ford’s attorney said the jury was hung 8-4. Eight jurors found Ford guilty.

This is not the first time there has been a mistrial in the case. A mistrial was declared in May after another hung jury. In that trial, jurors found Ford guilty of three of the eight charges brought against him in the case.

Ford’s attorney said there will be a status hearing Aug. 16 to discuss whether or not the state retries the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.