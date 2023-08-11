Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mistrial declared in murder case against man accused of killing Gwinnett County teen, attorney says

Trail begins for Tori Lang's accused killer
Trail begins for Tori Lang's accused killer
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another mistrial has been declared in the trial of Austin Ford, who is accused of killing Tori Lang, according to Ford’s attorney.

18-year-old Lang’s body was found in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County in July 2021. Her car was found burned a few miles away. Ford was identified as a suspect in April 2022.

Ford’s attorney said the jury was hung 8-4. Eight jurors found Ford guilty.

This is not the first time there has been a mistrial in the case. A mistrial was declared in May after another hung jury. In that trial, jurors found Ford guilty of three of the eight charges brought against him in the case.

Ford’s attorney said there will be a status hearing Aug. 16 to discuss whether or not the state retries the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues
Katie Rinderle as she took the stand Thursday morning in her termination hearing at the school...
Cobb County teacher testifies in termination hearing over book she read in class

Latest News

Woman attacked by owl while on morning run in Virginia-Highland neighborhood
Woman attacked by owl while on morning run in Virginia-Highland neighborhood
Katie Rinderle took the stand a final time giving closing remarks.
Day 2: Cobb County teacher fights to keep job after book controversy
Day 2: Cobb County teacher fights to keep job after book controversy
Day 2: Cobb County teacher fights to keep job after book controversy
‘This is not right’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
‘This is not right:’ Clayton County funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby