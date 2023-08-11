Murder charges dropped against men in connection to deadly Stone Mountain shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have had felony charges dropped concerning a deadly July shooting in Stone Mountain, according to Gwinnett County police.

Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, and Nyzerrius Carter, 19, were previously accused of shooting and killing Haaris Baysassie, 21, in a Stone Mountain Applebee’s parking lot.

Gwinnett County police announced the felony murder and aggravated assault charges against both Mays and Carter were dropped. Both still face charges of tampering with evidence. Additionally, Mays faces possession of a firearm by a person under 18 charges.

Haaris Baysassie’s brother, 17-year-old Yousaf Baysassie, now faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Yousaf is still on the run, according to Gwinnett County police.

Anyone with information on Baysassie’s location should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

