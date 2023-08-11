Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Murder charges dropped against men in connection to deadly Stone Mountain shooting

Yousaf Baysassie
Yousaf Baysassie(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have had felony charges dropped concerning a deadly July shooting in Stone Mountain, according to Gwinnett County police.

Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, and Nyzerrius Carter, 19, were previously accused of shooting and killing Haaris Baysassie, 21, in a Stone Mountain Applebee’s parking lot.

Gwinnett County police announced the felony murder and aggravated assault charges against both Mays and Carter were dropped. Both still face charges of tampering with evidence. Additionally, Mays faces possession of a firearm by a person under 18 charges.

Haaris Baysassie’s brother, 17-year-old Yousaf Baysassie, now faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Yousaf is still on the run, according to Gwinnett County police.

Anyone with information on Baysassie’s location should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker

Latest News

Gavel
Man convicted of murder in Lithonia shooting that killed transgender woman
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
‘Deeply concerning’: Villa Rica police to undergo racial bias training after target practice scandal
Police are investigating a shooting near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
2 teens shot in robbery attempt near Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks, police say
KTTC
Man dies after APD officer uses stun gun on him during arrest, GBI says