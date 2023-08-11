Nearly 100 cats, dogs found living in filth in northwest Georgia site, humane society says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 90 cats and dogs living in filth need to be rescued from a site in northwest Georgia, according to the Atlanta Humane Society.

On Thursday, the society’s Animal Protection Unit was deployed to remove 88 cats and three dogs from the property where multiple trailers housed them in “horrendous” conditions.

“Many of the cats were stacked in crates and standing in their own filth. They were flea-ridden, skinny, and a number of them had ringworm. Some of the cats were free roaming on the property and had to be caught using humane traps overnight,” the society said in a news release on Friday.

The organization said the owner of the property did not surrendered the animals and that they are working closely with the local officials to ensure the site was properly mapped and documented to enable any potential charges to be pressed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.