Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Nearly 100 cats, dogs found living in filth in northwest Georgia site, humane society says

Pets in horrendous conditions
Pets in horrendous conditions(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 90 cats and dogs living in filth need to be rescued from a site in northwest Georgia, according to the Atlanta Humane Society.

On Thursday, the society’s Animal Protection Unit was deployed to remove 88 cats and three dogs from the property where multiple trailers housed them in “horrendous” conditions.

“Many of the cats were stacked in crates and standing in their own filth. They were flea-ridden, skinny, and a number of them had ringworm. Some of the cats were free roaming on the property and had to be caught using humane traps overnight,” the society said in a news release on Friday.

The organization said the owner of the property did not surrendered the animals and that they are working closely with the local officials to ensure the site was properly mapped and documented to enable any potential charges to be pressed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
‘We have an announcement’ | Fulton DA Willis launches fundraising website
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died in utero, metro Atlanta hospital claims; investigation continues
Donald Fields II
FBI Atlanta warns community about Top 10 wanted human trafficker

Latest News

Empty exam room at Blessing Hospital
Doctors believe new drug for postpartum depression could be a gamechanger
Intersection where owl attack is said to have happened.
Woman attacked by owl while on morning run in Virginia-Highland neighborhood
Yousaf Baysassie
Murder charges dropped against men in connection to deadly Stone Mountain shooting
Gavel
Man convicted of murder in Lithonia shooting that killed transgender woman