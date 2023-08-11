Back to School
Restaurant Report Card: Red Snapper fails with 65; One Flew South earns 100

Atlanta News First had tough questions for the manager of a Fulton County restaurant that failed two inspections in a row.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Red Snapper on Old National Highway in College Park failed with 65 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, lamb, and fish were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, a dirty wiping cloth was stored on the prep table in the kitchen. And there were flies in the kitchen, lobby and throughout the restaurant.

We dropped by the restaurant, but the front door was locked, and the business was closed. So, we went to the back door which was open and tracked down the manager.

“I cannot talk to you right now. We’re closed,” A Red Snapper Manager said.

Now to an update in DeKalb County. Tin Roof Cantina on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta improved this week on a reinspection with an “A” and 96 points.

One Flew South on the Beltline just down from the Krog Street Tunnel earned a 100 on their last health inspection for the second time in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’re famous for their other location at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Concourse E. They have James Beard-nominated chefs so nothing but quality coming out of the kitchen. And you can enjoy the ambiance inside. They’ll prepare sushi right before your eyes and what a view you have of the Beltline.

On the menu you can start with the forbidden rice pudding, grilled short ribs Szechuan style, hot drunken chicken and mochi waffle, and the dragon roll and kamikaze sushi rolls. Boy, that’s good!

